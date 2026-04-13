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Dallas star Patrick Duffy and actress Linda Purl will be at a Cobb County Kroger Tuesday afternoon to launch Duffy’s Dough, a bake-at-home artisan bread line now sold at Georgia stores.

What’s Happening: The meet-and-greet runs from 3:30 to 5:00 p.m. at the Kroger at MarketPlace Terrell Mill, 1310 Powers Ferry Road in Cobb County. Duffy is best known for playing Bobby Ewing on Dallas. Purl is known for her roles on Happy Days and Matlock. The two have been a couple since 2020.

What’s Important: Duffy’s Dough includes sourdough loaves, baguettes, and dinner rolls. The recipes are built around a sourdough starter that has been in Duffy’s family since 1952. All profits from sales on the day of the event will go to Meals on Wheels Atlanta and No Kid Hungry.

How This Affects Real People: The first 100 customers in line will receive a free Duffy’s Dough product and a $25 Kroger gift card.

The Path Forward: Duffy’s Dough is already on shelves at Kroger locations across Georgia, East Alabama, and South Carolina.