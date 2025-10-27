A man was shot during a fight at a home on East 71st Street in Savannah on Saturday afternoon.

What’s Happening: Police say 46-year-old Keith King got into a fight with a woman at a home in the 1200 block of East 71st Street around 1:50 p.m. on Oct. 26. The woman shot King in what police believe was self-defense.

What’s Important: King survived the shooting and was taken to Memorial Health University Medical Center. His injuries are not life-threatening. Police charged him with simple assault and criminal trespass.

What’s Next: The Savannah Police Department is still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or submit an anonymous tip through the SPD mobile app.

The Sources: Savannah Police Department.