A man was shot during a fight at a home on East 71st Street in Savannah on Saturday afternoon.
What’s Happening: Police say 46-year-old Keith King got into a fight with a woman at a home in the 1200 block of East 71st Street around 1:50 p.m. on Oct. 26. The woman shot King in what police believe was self-defense.
What’s Important: King survived the shooting and was taken to Memorial Health University Medical Center. His injuries are not life-threatening. Police charged him with simple assault and criminal trespass.
What’s Next: The Savannah Police Department is still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or submit an anonymous tip through the SPD mobile app.
The Sources: Savannah Police Department.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.