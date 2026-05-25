Georgia drivers wrapping up Memorial Day weekend are paying $3.99 a gallon for regular gas. The price has barely moved in a week, but it is more than a dollar higher than it was at this time last year.

What’s Happening: The statewide average for regular unleaded dropped just 1 cent from last week. Filling a standard 15-gallon tank now costs about $59.85.

What’s Important: Prices are up 41 cents from just a month ago and $1.07 higher than a year ago. Georgia’s all-time record was $4.49 a gallon, hit June 15, 2022. “Right now, the statewide average for regular gas is $3.99 a gallon, which is still about 50 cents below Georgia’s record high we saw in 2022,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA spokeswoman. “Even though prices are holding steady, they’re still high enough that planning ahead can really make a difference for drivers heading home.”

Around Georgia: The priciest metro areas in the state right now are Macon at $4.07, Atlanta at $4.04, and Savannah at $4.00. The cheapest are Brunswick at $3.81, Catoosa-Dade-Walker at $3.83, and Augusta-Aiken at $3.88.

Nationally: The U.S. average sits at $4.51 a gallon, flat from last week but $1.33 higher than a year ago. That is a four-year high. The national record is $5.01, set June 14, 2022.

Electric vehicles: Drivers using public charging stations are paying a national average of 41 cents per kilowatt hour, unchanged from last week.

The Path Forward: With national prices at a four-year high and Georgia prices up 41 cents in a single month, costs could climb further as summer travel picks up.