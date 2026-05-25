The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for Big Creek near Alpharetta, covering parts of Fulton and Forsyth counties. The creek is expected to rise above flood level and crest at about 9.5 feet.
What’s happening: Big Creek was sitting at 6.5 feet as of 9:45 p.m. Sunday. Flood stage, the point at which water begins spilling into surrounding areas, is 7.0 feet. The warning has no set end time, though it carries a listed expiration of 10:15 p.m. tonight.
What’s important: A crest of 9.5 feet would match the highest level recorded on Big Creek since Feb. 19, 2020. Once the water hits 9.0 feet, flooding is expected to spread from near Cumming through Alpharetta and Roswell. Places likely to see water include:
- Backyards of homes off Seale Drive and Gunter Court
- Portions of the Golf of Georgia
- The Big Creek Greenway, where most paths will close and water could reach 3 feet deep, especially near Kimball Bridge Road and Rock Mill Park
- A large portion of the YMCA Campground off Preston Ridge Road, which could go under about a foot of water
How this affects real people: Do not drive around barricades or through flooded roads. Most people who die in floods are in vehicles.
The path forward: The creek is expected to remain above flood stage until further notice. Residents near Big Creek in Alpharetta, Roswell, and Cumming should keep a close eye on conditions. Updates are available at weather.gov/atlanta.
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B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.