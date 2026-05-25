What’s Happening: Red flags mean the water is considered dangerous. Rip currents are fast-moving channels of water that pull swimmers away from shore and are one of the leading causes of drowning at ocean beaches.

What’s Important: Officials are urging anyone heading into the water to swim only near a lifeguard, keep a close eye on children, and stay out of the water altogether if they are not a confident swimmer.

The Path Forward: Live beach conditions and lifeguard locations are available at safebeachday.com/tybee-island.