TYBEE ISLAND — Tybee Island Ocean Rescue has raised red flags at the beach today, warning of dangerous surf and rip currents on Memorial Day.
What’s Happening: Red flags mean the water is considered dangerous. Rip currents are fast-moving channels of water that pull swimmers away from shore and are one of the leading causes of drowning at ocean beaches.
What’s Important: Officials are urging anyone heading into the water to swim only near a lifeguard, keep a close eye on children, and stay out of the water altogether if they are not a confident swimmer.
The Path Forward: Live beach conditions and lifeguard locations are available at safebeachday.com/tybee-island.
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B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.