He sent lewd texts to a minor, was confronted in class and on social media, was fired from UGA and now has fled the country.

A University of Georgia professor fired over allegations of sending sexual texts to a minor has left the United States, authorities say. The case has shaken the Athens campus and raised serious questions about student safety.

Why It Matters: A person accused of predatory behavior toward a child is now outside the reach of U.S. law enforcement.

What’s Happening: UGA’s Vice President for Public Safety P. Daniel Silk and Police Chief Jeff Clark confirmed Friday that the professor fled the country late Tuesday — the same day social media influencers confronted him in class and posted the video online.

As previously reported, UGA pulled the instructor from campus after the video spread rapidly across Instagram and TikTok.

UGA Police executed a search warrant at the professor’s Athens home and recovered additional evidence.

Despite the professor’s disappearance, UGA Police say the criminal investigation is moving forward.

Between the Lines: The professor was employed on a limited-term contract and has since been formally fired and permanently banned from campus. UGA Police are working alongside the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on the case.

The Bigger Problem: When a suspect flees the country, prosecution becomes dramatically harder. Extradition depends on treaties, cooperation from foreign governments, and time — none of which are guaranteed.

Students affected by this incident can contact UGA’s Student Care and Outreach office. Counseling is available for students, faculty, and staff. Anyone with information should call UGA Police at 706-542-2200 or report through the CyberTipline at cybertipline.com or 1-800-843-5678.