Listen to this post

A University of Georgia instructor won’t return to the classroom. The school pulled them from campus Tuesday after social media posts accused them of inappropriate contact with a minor.

What’s Happening: The UGA Police Department is working with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to gather evidence from the social media users who made the accusations.

A replacement instructor from The Franklin College of Arts and Sciences will teach the class through semester’s end.

The university has not released the accused instructor’s name.

Catch Up Quick: Instagram user @hoodanchorye posted a confrontation video that spread rapidly across Instagram and TikTok. The video is below.

The Big Picture: Universities face mounting pressure to respond transparently when allegations emerge on social media, where information spreads faster than traditional reporting channels.

UGA is asking anyone with information to contact UGAPD at 706-542-2200 or file reports through the CyberTipline at www.cybertipline.com or 1-800-843-5678.