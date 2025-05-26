A Tifton special education teacher surrendered to authorities earlier this month after being accused of assaulting students at Eighth Street Middle School, police said. Dixie Hardy, 55, faces felony and misdemeanor charges following a five-day investigation sparked by a school board complaint

What We Know: The Tift County School Board alerted police May 9 about allegations Hardy physically harmed students at the school. Hardy turned herself in May 15 and was charged with first-degree cruelty to children and simple battery. She remains jailed at the Tift County Sheriff’s Office awaiting arraignment. Georgia law defines first-degree child cruelty as maliciously causing “excessive physical or mental pain” – a felony punishable by 5-20 years in prison.

What We Don’t Know: Police have not disclosed how many students were allegedly harmed or specifics about the reported assaults.

Take Action

Anyone with information can anonymously contact Tifton PD via the tip411 system by texting TIFTONPD (space) + message to 847411 or using the department’s mobile app.

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Tips for Reading and Understanding The News Just because you don’t want to hear it doesn’t mean it isn’t real

Just because you don’t want it to be true doesn’t make it false

Just because you don’t like it doesn’t mean it isn’t happening

Just because it makes you uncomfortable doesn’t make it bad journalism. Our minds tend to reject news and ideas that we don’t like or don’t understand. When you read the news, realize that the tendency to reject it often says more about your emotions than the facts themselves. When you read something that challenges your beliefs or makes you uneasy, pause before dismissing it. Ask yourself: Is this based on verified information?

Am I reacting to the facts, or to how the facts make me feel?

What evidence would I need to change my mind? Understanding the news means moving past gut reactions and seeking clarity, not comfort. Reality doesn’t adjust itself to your preferences—and neither should your perception of it.