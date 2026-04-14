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A 17-year-old Uber Eats driver was shot and killed early Tuesday at a BP gas station on Metropolitan Parkway in Atlanta.

What’s Happening: Atlanta police responded to 2095 Metropolitan Parkway SW around 2:13 a.m. after someone reported a person had been shot. Officers found 17-year-old Rashawn Mackey with a gunshot wound at the gas station. He was not breathing and was pronounced dead at the scene.

What’s Important: EMS crews attempted life-saving measures but were unable to revive Mackey. Homicide investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting.

What’s Still Unknown: Police have not identified a suspect or released information about a possible motive. The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

The Path Forward: The investigation is active and ongoing. Police say the information released so far is preliminary and may change as new details come to light.