A 17-year-old Uber Eats driver was shot and killed early Tuesday at a BP gas station on Metropolitan Parkway in Atlanta.
What’s Happening: Atlanta police responded to 2095 Metropolitan Parkway SW around 2:13 a.m. after someone reported a person had been shot. Officers found 17-year-old Rashawn Mackey with a gunshot wound at the gas station. He was not breathing and was pronounced dead at the scene.
What’s Important: EMS crews attempted life-saving measures but were unable to revive Mackey. Homicide investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting.
What’s Still Unknown: Police have not identified a suspect or released information about a possible motive. The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.
The Path Forward: The investigation is active and ongoing. Police say the information released so far is preliminary and may change as new details come to light.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.