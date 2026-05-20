Grammy-nominated Christian artist Crowder will perform in Tifton this summer, the Tifton-Tift County Chamber of Commerce announced.
What’s Happening: Crowder is scheduled to perform Sunday, Aug. 23 at the John Hunt Auditorium at the UGA Tifton Campus Conference Center in Tifton.
Tickets: Tickets go on sale Friday, May 22 at 10 a.m. through Freshtix. A local presale runs Thursday, May 21 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The presale password is SIXSTRING.
About Crowder: Crowder is a Grammy-nominated Christian music artist. He has released multiple solo albums since launching his solo career in 2012 after the David Crowder Band disbanded. He is known for songs including “Come As You Are” and “Good God Almighty.”
The Path Forward: Tickets become available to the general public May 22, with the local presale offering Tifton-area buyers a one-day head start.
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B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.