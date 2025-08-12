Police arrested two people and seized more than 15 kilograms of methamphetamine and cocaine after Roswell police and federal agents uncovered a suspected drug conversion lab in an apartment complex.

What We Know: A joint investigation involving the Roswell Police Department, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and Homeland Security Investigations began August 2 when federal agents intercepted a package from Mexico containing nearly 8 kilograms of liquid methamphetamine. The package was bound for an apartment at 290 Old Holcomb Bridge Way in the Villas Del Mirasol Apartments.

On August 7, detectives conducted a controlled delivery. Surveillance teams saw a resident accept the package before executing a search warrant. Inside, officers detained Mariel Galan-Arguello and Martin Domingo.

Detectives found six more bottles of liquid meth, crystal meth, cocaine, over $10,000 in cash, packaging supplies, ledgers, multiple cell phones, and chemicals used to convert liquid meth into crystal form. Officials say the drugs had a combined street value of more than $750,000.

By The Numbers:

8 kilograms of liquid meth seized from intercepted package

6 additional bottles of liquid meth found inside apartment

$10,000+ in cash seized

More than $750,000 estimated street value of drugs

In Context: Authorities say the chemical agents found are consistent with drug conversion operations, where liquid meth is processed into crystal meth for sale. Drug conversion labs in residential settings present safety risks, including chemical exposure and potential explosions.

Take Action: Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4100. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.org.

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.