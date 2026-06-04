A road rage incident brought Chatham County police officers to an intersection Tuesday night, resulting in one arrest on a charge of aggravated assault.

What’s Happening: At the intersection of Quacco Road and Ogeechee Road, three people told police a man pulled a gun on them during a road rage dispute. Officers found the suspect nearby.

According to police, 38-year-old Shaun Patrick Peppel was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, which under Georgia law includes pointing a firearm at another person. No one was hurt. Peppel was booked into the Chatham County Detention Center.

The Path Forward: Peppel will face the charge in court. The case remains subject to further review by prosecutors, who will decide what charges to pursue.

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.