What’s happening: Augusta Utilities says the closures are needed to finish restoring the road after recent utility repairs. The road will stay open in both directions during the work.

How this affects drivers: Travelers through the area should plan for minor delays both afternoons. Augusta Utilities says drivers should use caution when passing through the work zone.

The path forward: The closures are scheduled for two days only. If the work wraps up as planned, the area should return to normal by the end of the day June 9.