Drivers heading westbound on I-20 toward I-285 in DeKalb County will need to change how they navigate one of the area’s busiest highway connections starting today.

What’s happening: A new traffic pattern is now in effect at the I-20/I-285 East Interchange. Westbound I-20 drivers who want to get onto I-285 North or South must now move into designated access lanes about 2 miles before reaching the interchange.

What’s important: New signs and lane markings are in place to guide drivers through the change. DeKalb County officials say some GPS and navigation apps may not yet show the updated layout, which could cause confusion for drivers relying on turn-by-turn directions.

How this affects real people: Anyone who regularly uses this stretch of I-20 to connect to I-285 will need to adjust their approach. Missing the access lanes early could mean missing the turn entirely, so drivers should allow extra travel time until the new pattern becomes familiar.

The path forward: As navigation apps update their maps to reflect the new configuration, the transition period is likely to be the most disruptive. Drivers should watch for posted signs rather than relying solely on GPS until those updates catch up.