A 30-year-old Coffee County man is facing 17 charges tied to child sex crimes, the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

What’s Happening: Derrick Shawn Porter was arrested and charged with 16 counts of sexual exploitation of children and one count of child molestation. Sexual exploitation of children typically involves the production, possession, or distribution of child sexual abuse material.

What’s Important: Sheriff Fred Cole spoke directly about the arrest. “If you exploit children or prey on the innocent, we are coming for you. Zero excuses. Zero tolerance,” Cole said.

What’s Still Unknown: The sheriff’s office did not say what led to the arrest, when Porter was taken into custody, or whether he remains in jail.

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.