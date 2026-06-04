Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has unveiled ATLAS, a large digital sphere that officials say is the first of its kind inside any U.S. airport, as Atlanta gets ready to host FIFA World Cup matches in 2026.

What’s Happening: ATLAS made its debut at Hartsfield-Jackson on June 3. The airport also revealed a FIFA World Cup-themed art installation made with the Savannah College of Art and Design.

What’s Important: ATLAS is designed to show real-time information and moving visuals. Airport officials say it is meant to make the experience better for people traveling through the terminal.

How This Affects Real People: Anyone flying through Hartsfield-Jackson will see the new sphere and art installation during their time in the airport.

The Path Forward: Atlanta is set to host FIFA World Cup 2026 games. Hartsfield-Jackson, one of the world’s busiest airports, will be the first stop for many international fans coming to the city for the tournament.