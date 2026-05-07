A Marietta man is behind bars, accused of rape and human trafficking, after an 18-year-old woman called police in the early morning hours Wednesday.

The call that launched the investigation

According to Marietta Police, the call came in just before 2 a.m. Wednesday. Officers responded to a home where the 18-year-old reported she had been raped inside a bathroom at a hotel at 2164 Kingston Court.

A wider crime uncovered

As investigators dug into the rape allegation, they say they uncovered something more. According to police, the suspect, 36-year-old Jaime Hernandez-Campos of Marietta, had also been sexually exploiting a 16-year-old girl for an extended period of time. That discovery prompted investigators to expand the case to include human trafficking.

Arrest and charges

Hernandez-Campos was arrested Wednesday evening and booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center. He faces three felony charges: rape, aggravated sodomy, and trafficking of persons for sexual servitude.

Investigation ongoing

Marietta Police say the case remains open and that additional suspects and victims may exist. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit assisted with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Marietta Police Detective Darley at (770) 794-5380.