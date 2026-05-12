Two people were shot in a Marietta parking lot Wednesday night, and police have charged two suspects in connection with the attack.
What’s Happening: The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. May 6 in the parking lot at 875 Franklin Gateway. Both victims were each shot once. Both were taken to the hospital and are recovering.
What’s Important: Police stopped 19-year-old Tamar Gremillion of Marietta a few blocks from the scene the same night, while the vehicle was still driving away. A second suspect, 17-year-old Jaimere Mayfield of Marietta, was taken into custody Friday, May 8. Multiple firearms were recovered.
The Charges: Both suspects are being held at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center. Gremillion faces two counts of armed robbery with injury, two counts of aggravated assault with a weapon, and one count of receiving a stolen firearm — all felonies. Mayfield, who is 17 and being held in the adult facility, faces two counts of armed robbery with injury and two counts of aggravated assault with a weapon, also felonies.
Tips: Anyone with information can call Marietta Police Detective Collazo at (770) 794-5363.
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B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.