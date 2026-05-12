Two people were shot in a Marietta parking lot Wednesday night, and police have charged two suspects in connection with the attack.

What’s Happening: The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. May 6 in the parking lot at 875 Franklin Gateway. Both victims were each shot once. Both were taken to the hospital and are recovering.

What’s Important: Police stopped 19-year-old Tamar Gremillion of Marietta a few blocks from the scene the same night, while the vehicle was still driving away. A second suspect, 17-year-old Jaimere Mayfield of Marietta, was taken into custody Friday, May 8. Multiple firearms were recovered.

The Charges: Both suspects are being held at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center. Gremillion faces two counts of armed robbery with injury, two counts of aggravated assault with a weapon, and one count of receiving a stolen firearm — all felonies. Mayfield, who is 17 and being held in the adult facility, faces two counts of armed robbery with injury and two counts of aggravated assault with a weapon, also felonies.

Tips: Anyone with information can call Marietta Police Detective Collazo at (770) 794-5363.