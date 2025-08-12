GBI officials released new information today about CDC shooter Patrick Joseph White. According to the GBI, the shooter had no known criminal history. Evidence indicates that he recently had thoughts of suicide and police had been in contact with him. Documents found during the search showed White’s discontent with the COVID-19 vaccine.

White died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. None of the rounds fired by DeKalb County Police Officer David Rose struck the shooter.

Over 500 shell-casings were recovered from the scene of the shooting. The GBI is continuing to examine video evidence from the shooting and is asking anyone who may have cell phone camera footage of the shooting or the shooter to contact the GBI.

GBI officials say they have not seen an uptick in threats to public health workers or public health facilities in the wake of the shooting, an issue that has concerned health workers since Friday night.

According to the GBI investigation, White gained access to the weapons used in the shooting by forcing his way into a gun safe at the home.

Friday’s shooting near Emory University and the CDC left a DeKalb County police officer and the suspected gunman dead.

Investigators say the suspect opened fire from across the street at Emory Point, hitting multiple CDC buildings. Bullet damage was found in at least four buildings, and police say more than 180 rounds were fired — breaking about 150 windows.

The suspect has been identified as 30-year-old Patrick Joseph White of Kennesaw. Police found him dead with gunshot wounds on the second floor of a CVS at Emory Point. It’s still unclear whether those wounds were self-inflicted or from police gunfire.

Thirty-three-year-old Officer David Rose was killed in the line of duty. He leaves behind a wife, two young children, and a third child on the way.

No civilians were hurt, but four people were treated for stress-related issues. More than 90 children were in a CDC daycare at the time — all were safely reunited with their parents.

The CDC was specifically targeted. White blamed the COVID-19 vaccine for his recent depression.

The shooting has drawn strong reaction from state and local leaders, including Governor Brian Kemp, Congressman Hank Johnson, and other elected officials who expressed condolences and called for unity, gun safety measures, and continued support for law enforcement.

U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. visited CDC headquarters Monday, saying, “No one should face violence while working to protect the health of others.” His visit was met with mixed reactions, with some public health advocates accusing him of fueling mistrust of the agency.

Federal, state, and local agencies are reviewing security protocols for the CDC campus as the investigation continues.

