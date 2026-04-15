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A 41-year-old man was shot at a home on Canary Lane in Macon this morning and later died at a local hospital.

What’s Happening: The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office got a call at 8:24 a.m. reporting a shooting at a home in the 100 block of Canary Lane. Deputies arrived to find the man with a gunshot wound and began lifesaving measures before paramedics got there. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

What’s Important: No one else was hurt. A person of interest who was at the scene when deputies arrived was taken in for questioning.

The Path Forward: The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.