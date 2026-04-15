A 41-year-old man was shot at a home on Canary Lane in Macon this morning and later died at a local hospital.
What’s Happening: The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office got a call at 8:24 a.m. reporting a shooting at a home in the 100 block of Canary Lane. Deputies arrived to find the man with a gunshot wound and began lifesaving measures before paramedics got there. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.
What’s Important: No one else was hurt. A person of interest who was at the scene when deputies arrived was taken in for questioning.
The Path Forward: The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.