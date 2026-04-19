Listen to this post

Deputies in Coweta County detained two people Sunday morning after neighbors reported an armed man running through a residential area, and a search of a nearby home turned up bullet holes but no victims.

What’s Happening: Around 10:30 a.m., deputies responded to Sandstone Drive after multiple callers reported a man carrying a rifle running through the neighborhood. When deputies arrived, they found and detained the man. He refused to cooperate with them.

At the Home: Deputies traced the man to a nearby residence, where a second person told them there might be dead people inside. Deputies searched the home and found no victims and no sign that anyone had been shot. They did find multiple bullet holes throughout the house. Some of those holes appeared to pass through exterior walls in the direction of neighboring homes.

What Was Found: Deputies also found narcotics and alcohol inside the home. Both people showed visible signs of impairment, meaning they appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Status: Both individuals remain detained. Criminal investigators are on scene and the investigation is active.

Second Incident: While deputies were still on scene, additional gunfire was heard in the surrounding area. A drone, K9 units, and a helicopter were deployed to search nearby. Investigators believe that gunfire is not connected to the original incident.