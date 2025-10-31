Deputies pulled a wanted man from an attic after a tip from the homeowner led them straight to his hiding spot.
What’s Happening: The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office served an arrest warrant on Darius Wilson at a home on Wimbish Road on Oct. 17. The legal tenant told deputies that Wilson had concealed himself in the attic, according to a sheriff’s office report.
What’s Important: Deputies recovered a firearm from the master bedroom floor while clearing the residence. The tenant told deputies the silver and black Ruger P95DC 9mm semi-auto pistol was not hers and did not belong in her residence, according to the report. Deputies placed the gun into evidence.
Between the Lines: The report does not specify what charges Wilson was wanted for or whether he now faces any new charges related to the firearm found in the home.
The Sources: Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
B.T. Clark
