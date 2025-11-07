SPRINGFIELD — A man is in custody after a fatal shooting in Springfield left one person dead on a quiet residential street.
What’s Happening: Effingham County deputies found an adult man dead from a gunshot wound on Hummingbird Lane just after 9 p.m. on November 4, according to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office. The victim has not been identified.
What’s Important: Alonzo Jolomna Simaj fled to neighboring Chatham County after the shooting, according to the sheriff’s office. Chatham County deputies captured him off Ogeechee Road.
Between the Lines: Deputies initially responded to a call about property damage from a shooting. When they arrived, they discovered the man’s body on the ground.
What’s Next: Simaj faces a felony murder charge, according to Captain Steve Edenfield of the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division. More charges are pending as the investigation continues.
The Sources: Effingham County Sheriff’s Office.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.