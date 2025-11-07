SPRINGFIELD — A man is in custody after a fatal shooting in Springfield left one person dead on a quiet residential street.

What’s Happening: Effingham County deputies found an adult man dead from a gunshot wound on Hummingbird Lane just after 9 p.m. on November 4, according to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office. The victim has not been identified.

What’s Important: Alonzo Jolomna Simaj fled to neighboring Chatham County after the shooting, according to the sheriff’s office. Chatham County deputies captured him off Ogeechee Road.

Between the Lines: Deputies initially responded to a call about property damage from a shooting. When they arrived, they discovered the man’s body on the ground.

What’s Next: Simaj faces a felony murder charge, according to Captain Steve Edenfield of the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division. More charges are pending as the investigation continues.

The Sources: Effingham County Sheriff’s Office.