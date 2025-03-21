Malnourished Dog Was Abandoned in Freezing Weather in Marietta

Cobb County animal cruelty detectives are searching for a person who abandoned a severely malnourished dog in freezing weather last month, leaving the young dog without food, water or shelter.

What We Know: The mixed-breed puppy, described as resembling a labradoodle, was left in a metal cage near a residence on Forest Lane SE in Marietta on February 21, 2025. A good Samaritan discovered the abandoned dog and brought it to Cobb County Animal Services the following day. Surveillance video captured the abandonment, which occurred when temperatures were between 30 and 32 degrees Fahrenheit.

A veterinary examination on February 24 revealed the puppy was in critical condition. Using the Purina body conditioning system, examiners found the dog’s ribs, lumbar vertebrae, pelvic bones and all bony prominences were visible from a distance. The puppy had no discernible body fat and showed significant muscle loss.

What We Don’t Know: Authorities have not released information about the puppy’s current condition or prognosis. The identity and description of the person responsible remains unknown, though surveillance footage exists. The age of the puppy and how long it had been suffering from malnutrition before being abandoned are also unclear.

In Context: Animal abandonment cases typically increase during winter months when the costs of pet care rise with heating bills and holiday expenses. The Cobb County Animal Cruelty Investigation Unit handles dozens of animal neglect and cruelty cases annually, with abandonment being among the most common forms of animal abuse reported.

Take Action: Anyone with information about this case can anonymously contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477), submit tips online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or text “CSGA” plus the tip to 738477. Tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 without revealing their identity. Alternatively, people can contact Detective Whitley directly at david.whitley@cobbcounty.org.

If you suspect animal cruelty in your neighborhood, document what you observe and report it immediately to local animal control or law enforcement.