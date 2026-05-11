A 61-year-old man was struck and killed while crossing Eisenhower Parkway in Macon on Sunday night, and the driver has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

What’s Happening: The crash happened at 9:28 p.m. at the intersection of Eisenhower Parkway and Heron Street. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a Chevrolet Camaro was heading west on Eisenhower Parkway when it struck the pedestrian, who was crossing the road in dark clothing. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones pronounced the man dead at the scene. No one else was hurt.

The Arrest: Deputies identified the driver as 28-year-old Dadrean Rashard Felton of Macon. Investigators suspected Felton had been drinking. He was taken into custody and booked into the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center. Felton faces a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol and is being held without bond, meaning a judge has not set a dollar amount that would allow him to be released while his case moves through the courts.

What’s Still Unknown: The victim’s name has not been released. The Sheriff’s Office says it is waiting to notify the man’s family before making his identity public.

The Path Forward: The investigation remains open. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 and ask to speak with the Fatality Investigator. Additional details are expected to be released as the investigation continues.