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Two Harley-Davidson motorcycles stolen from Twiggs County last month have been recovered in Macon, and a suspect is now facing multiple felony charges.

What happened: The theft was reported March 15 at a home on the 200 block of Lettie Way in Twiggs County. Both motorcycles were missing.

The recovery: On April 8, Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office investigators traveled to Macon after developing new leads. They found both motorcycles at two separate locations within the city.

The charges: Allen Rowland has been charged with multiple felony offenses in connection with the theft. Felonies in Georgia are serious crimes that can carry prison sentences of one year or more.

The path forward: Rowland’s case will move through the Twiggs County court system. Felony theft charges in Georgia can result in significant prison time depending on the value of the stolen property and any prior criminal history.