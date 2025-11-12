A Macon establishment has been forced to close its doors after officials say it became a hub for crime and illegal activity.

What’s Happening: Judge Samuel Ozburn ordered the Bootleg on Carnation Street to cease operations immediately following a request from Macon-Bibb County. The business never obtained proper licenses to operate or sell alcohol, according to court records.

What’s Important: Law enforcement responded to more than 50 calls about the location between January and mid-April 2025. Gunfire detection systems recorded 36 shots fired in the surrounding area during a five-month period.

Between the Lines: The closure came after a violent assault sent a man to the hospital with a brain injury. The victim told deputies he was attacked at “a bootleg by the old mall,” which investigators confirmed was the Carnation Street location. Neighbors reported seeing officers post closure notices on the building’s doors.

What’s a Bootleg: The term refers to an unlicensed establishment that sells alcohol without proper permits or government approval. These informal venues often operate in residential areas or commercial spaces without meeting safety standards or paying required taxes.

What This Means: The property cannot resume any business activities until the court grants permission. County officials described the site as a well-known trouble spot that generated repeated noise complaints and reports of drug and alcohol violations.

The Sources: Bibb County Superior Court records, Judge Samuel Ozburn’s court order.