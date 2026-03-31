A Jones County deputy arrested a woman early on March 27 after a caller reported a vehicle sitting in a ditch on New Clinton Road.
What’s Happening: Around 1 a.m., Deputy Albert Elliot responded to the scene. The caller reported the driver was out of the vehicle and possibly intoxicated.
What’s Confirmed: Deputy Elliot observed signs of impairment when he arrived. The driver, identified as 40-year-old Susan Willis, was given field sobriety tests — roadside exercises used by officers to check for impairment and then placed under arrest for DUI.
By the Numbers: Willis was taken to the Jones County Law Enforcement Center, where a blood sample was obtained. Blood tests can be used to measure the level of alcohol or other substances in a person’s system.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.