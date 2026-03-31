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A Jones County deputy arrested a woman early on March 27 after a caller reported a vehicle sitting in a ditch on New Clinton Road.

What’s Happening: Around 1 a.m., Deputy Albert Elliot responded to the scene. The caller reported the driver was out of the vehicle and possibly intoxicated.

What’s Confirmed: Deputy Elliot observed signs of impairment when he arrived. The driver, identified as 40-year-old Susan Willis, was given field sobriety tests — roadside exercises used by officers to check for impairment and then placed under arrest for DUI.

By the Numbers: Willis was taken to the Jones County Law Enforcement Center, where a blood sample was obtained. Blood tests can be used to measure the level of alcohol or other substances in a person’s system.