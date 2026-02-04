Listen to this post

Gwinnett Police Officer David M. Reed had surgery and is doing well, the Gwinnett County Police Department said. Reed was shot Feb. 1 during a fraud call at a hotel in Stone Mountain, as previously reported.

Officer Pradeep Tamang died from injuries in the shooting.

What We Know: Both officers were shot at the Holiday Inn at 1790 E. Park Place Blvd. around 7:30 a.m. Feb. 1. Officers went there for a fraud call. Kevin Andrews, 35, fired at Reed and Tamang. Both officers fired back and hit Andrews. Reed joined the department in September 2015. He graduated from the 94th Police Academy. Tamang joined in July 2024. He graduated from the 121st Police Academy in May 2025.

What Happens Next: A Celebration of Life service for Tamang will be held Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. at 12Stone Church at 1322 Buford Drive in Lawrenceville. Andrews will go to Gwinnett County Jail after he leaves the hospital. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is handling the case.