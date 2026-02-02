Listen to this post

A Gwinnett County police officer died and another remains hospitalized after a man fired at them during a fraud call at a Stone Mountain hotel Saturday morning.

What’s Happening: Police Officer Senior Pradeep Tamang died from injuries sustained in the shooting. Master Police Officer David M. Reed remains in critical but stable condition.

What’s Important: Officers were dispatched to the Holiday Inn at 1790 E. Park Place Blvd. at about 7:30 a.m. Feb. 1 for a fraud call. While on scene, officers made contact with a subject who fired shots at both officers, striking them. The officers returned fire, injuring the subject. All three were transported to a local hospital.

The Officers: Tamang joined the Gwinnett County Police Department in July 2024 and graduated from the 121st Police Academy in May 2025. Reed joined the department in September 2015 and graduated from the 94th Police Academy.

The Suspect: Kevin Andrews, 35, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He will be transported to the Gwinnett County Jail once released from the hospital.

What Happens Next: The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has assumed control of the investigation.

Donations: The Gwinnett County Police Foundation is handling the official donation fund. Donations can be made at https://gwinnettpolicefoundation.org/ by selecting “LINE-OF-DUTY SUPPORT FUND.” For information, contact bramroop@gwinnettpolicefoundation.org or 678.427.4957.