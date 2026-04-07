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A Gwinnett County jail inmate threatened to kill his probation officer during a recorded phone call, and now faces criminal charges as a result.

What happened: On March 23, Stephen Stillwell, held at the Gwinnett County jail, was recorded on a phone call saying he planned to ingest cocaine and kill his probation officer once he got out. Jail staff received the information the same day.

The charges: Investigators interviewed Stillwell and obtained warrants charging him with Terroristic Threats and Acts, a Georgia law that makes it a crime to threaten serious violence against another person.

What we know: The probation officer named in the threat was notified. Stillwell was interviewed by investigators before the warrants were issued.

The path forward: Stillwell now faces the additional charge while still in custody. A conviction under Georgia’s Terroristic Threats and Acts law can carry prison time, which could affect the terms or timing of any future release.