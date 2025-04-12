Georgia Walmart Employee Goes on Shooting Spree: What We Know

A shooting spree that began inside a closed Walmart on Salem Road early Thursday left two people dead and another critically injured before the suspect fled across state lines, authorities said.

What We Know: Police say just after 1:30 a.m. on April 11, 24-year-old Dwayne Eduh, a Walmart employee from Covington, retrieved a firearm from outside the building, returned inside, and fatally shot a male acquaintance, identified as 21-year-old Khalaf Barksdale of Conyers. He also shot a second male employee, 29-year-old Ryan Bradley of Covington, who was critically injured but is now stable.

Eduh then traveled to a nearby home on Emerson Trail, forced his way inside, and fatally shot 19-year-old Akeela Clarke of Covington. All three victims were Walmart employees and known to Eduh, officials said.

The shooting was not random. Investigators believe Eduh targeted people he knew and was not acting as an active shooter.

Eduh fled the state and was later located in South Carolina, where he reportedly suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a standoff with Aiken County deputies and state troopers. He is now hospitalized in critical condition.

What We Don’t Know: Authorities have not publicly discussed a motive for the shootings. It’s unclear what led Eduh to target the three individuals or how he obtained the firearm. Investigators have also not released further details about the weapon or whether Eduh had any history of violence or prior disputes with the victims.

By The Numbers:

3 victims, all known to the shooter

2 deceased: Khalaf Barksdale (21), Akeela Clarke (19)

1 injured: Ryan Bradley (29), in stable condition

1 suspect: Dwayne Eduh (24), critically injured

In Context: This shooting is part of a broader pattern of workplace violence where personal relationships and access to firearms intersect in deadly ways. While mass shootings in retail spaces often make headlines, targeted shootings among acquaintances—especially outside of business hours—are a growing concern for safety experts.

Take Action: Anyone with information is urged to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.