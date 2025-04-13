Georgia Man Drowns in Lake After Fleeing Traffic Stop

Share

A man died early Sunday morning after fleeing from deputies and entering Salem Lake in Rockdale County, according to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office.

What We Know: Deputies tried to stop a vehicle around 2:35 a.m. near Old Salem Road and Underwood Road, just east of Conyers. The driver got out and ran. During the chase, he entered Salem Lake in an attempt to escape. Authorities say he swam across the lake as deputies set up a perimeter. At some point, the man went back into the water and refused to come out, despite repeated commands.

Deputies lost sight of him and called for search and rescue help. Rockdale County Fire Rescue and EMS joined the effort, but due to darkness and unsafe conditions, the search was paused until sunrise. The Department of Natural Resources joined at daybreak. His body was found in the lake around 7 p.m.

What We Don’t Know: The man’s identity has not been released, nor is it clear why he was pulled over or what prompted him to flee. The sheriff’s office has not confirmed whether he had any outstanding warrants.

Take Action: Anyone with more information about the case is encouraged to contact the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office. As this investigation continues, authorities say updates will be released to the public.