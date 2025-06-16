A 25-year-old Duluth man faces federal charges for making threatening phone calls to the offices of two U.S. senators in January.

📞 What Happened: Robert Davis Forney allegedly called Senator Ted Cruz’s office twice on January 9 and left voicemails threatening sexual violence against the Texas senator and his family. The next day, authorities say he called Senator Deb Fischer’s Nebraska office and made similar threats against her. Both senators are Republicans.

⚖️ The Charges: A federal grand jury indicted Forney on June 10 for communicating threats in interstate commerce. He appeared before a magistrate judge today in Atlanta.

🏛️ Why It Matters: Threats against elected officials have been rising nationwide, and federal authorities are cracking down on political violence to protect democracy.

🔍 The Investigation: The FBI and U.S. Capitol Police are handling the case. It’s part of Operation Take Back America, a Justice Department initiative targeting violent crime and protecting communities.

🛡️ By The Numbers: Capitol Police investigate thousands of threat cases each year, and that number keeps growing according to Acting Chief Sean Gallagher.

