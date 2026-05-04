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COLUMBUS — A 35-year-old Columbus man who served as treasurer of Pioneer Little League faces felony charges after police say he used the league’s bank card to make thousands of personal purchases totaling nearly $80,000.

What’s Happening: 35-year-old Craig Norris was arrested Monday and charged with felony theft and financial transaction card fraud, according to Columbus police. Norris is accused of using Pioneer Little League’s bank card for personal purchases while he was the organization’s treasurer.

What’s Important: Police say Norris made 1,039 unauthorized charges totaling $79,609.80. Detectives identified the pattern after reviewing financial records tied to multiple businesses. The report was first filed in March.

By the Numbers:

  • 1,039 fraudulent charges
  • $79,609.80 total stolen
  • Report filed: March 2026

The Path Forward: Norris is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court for a preliminary hearing Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. At that hearing, a judge will decide whether there is enough evidence to move the case forward. Norris is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

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B.T. Clark
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B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.

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