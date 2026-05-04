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What’s Happening: 35-year-old Craig Norris was arrested Monday and charged with felony theft and financial transaction card fraud, according to Columbus police. Norris is accused of using Pioneer Little League’s bank card for personal purchases while he was the organization’s treasurer.

What’s Important: Police say Norris made 1,039 unauthorized charges totaling $79,609.80. Detectives identified the pattern after reviewing financial records tied to multiple businesses. The report was first filed in March.

By the Numbers:

1,039 fraudulent charges

$79,609.80 total stolen

Report filed: March 2026

The Path Forward: Norris is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court for a preliminary hearing Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. At that hearing, a judge will decide whether there is enough evidence to move the case forward. Norris is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.