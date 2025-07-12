A Richmond County deputy was injured when a repeat shoplifting suspect allegedly drove into him while fleeing the Augusta Mall.

🚔 What Happened: Deputy Jeff Adams was struck by a white Nissan Altima driven by Toni Wallace, who had been formally banned from the mall just weeks earlier on June 19.

Wallace allegedly accelerated toward the deputy when he attempted to stop her in the parking lot

Adams suffered soft tissue contusions to his left knee and a sprained left wrist but is expected to fully recover

🛒 Between the Lines: This wasn’t Wallace’s first run-in with the law. Records show she has five previous shoplifting arrests along with other charges.

Mall security had already identified Wallace as a banned individual before deputies arrived

The incident occurred after Wallace was spotted at Macy’s, despite her trespass warning

⚖️ The Charges: Wallace now faces serious legal consequences beyond simple trespassing.

She’s been charged with aggravated assault on a police officer and criminal trespass

Additional shoplifting charges are pending against her

Wallace reportedly confessed to both trespassing and driving the vehicle that struck Deputy Adams

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office stated they will “aggressively pursue charges against those who jeopardize public safety” and “will not tolerate violent acts” against deputies.

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.