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A 32-year-old Gainesville man already facing child sexual abuse charges now faces more than 420 felony counts after investigators found hundreds of images and videos on his devices.

What’s Happening: On Monday, investigators added 400 felony counts of sexual exploitation of children against Benjamin Larmar Gudmundson after completing forensic screening of his cell phone and computer. The screening turned up more than 400 images and videos showing a minor in sexually explicit conduct.

By the Numbers: Gudmundson now faces at least 420 felony counts in total. He was first charged with 20 counts when arrested in May 2025. Under Georgia law, each image or video depicting a minor in sexually explicit conduct can be charged as a separate felony, which is why large collections of material often result in hundreds of individual counts.

The Timeline: The investigation began in February 2025 after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, a nonprofit that receives reports of online child exploitation from tech companies and the public, sent two tips to investigators. Gudmundson was arrested on May 20, 2025, when investigators executed a search warrant at his home and seized several electronic devices.

What’s Next: Investigators are still processing Gudmundson’s electronics, meaning additional charges remain possible. He is being held in the Hall County Jail with no bond set.