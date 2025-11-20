A fugitive wanted for murder was captured by Atlanta police after a shooting last week in southwest Atlanta left one person dead.

What’s Happening: Atlanta police fugitive units arrested 39-year-old Georgio Glover on Nov. 18 in connection with a Nov. 12 shooting on Middleton Road, according to the Atlanta Police Department. Officers found a 36-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds around 6:18 p.m. that evening. He died at the hospital.

What’s Important: Glover faces six charges including murder, felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He’s being held at the Fulton County Jail.

Between the Lines: Police say Glover has 18 prior arrests on his record, including previous charges for murder, aggravated assault, robbery, and weapons possession. The Atlanta Police Fugitive Unit worked with Zone 4 Crime Suppression Units to track him down. The department did not release information about the victim or what led to the shooting.

The Sources: Atlanta Police Department