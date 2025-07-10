A Hogansville woman who managed payroll for Troup County allegedly diverted over half a million dollars of government funds to her personal accounts by exploiting the identities of former employees.

💰 Why It Matters: This case represents one of the largest alleged embezzlement schemes by a local government employee in the area, affecting taxpayer money meant for public services in a county that receives federal funding.

🔍 The Scheme: Federal prosecutors say Wesleigh Gaddy, 35, created fake payments to over 75 former county employees between March 2023 and May 2025, but directed the money to just three bank accounts she controlled.

The scheme unraveled when a sheriff’s deputy noticed unexplained payments listed under his name in an employee portal for periods when he wasn’t employed by the county

A subsequent review of county payroll records revealed hundreds of suspicious payments totaling more than $500,000

⚖️ Legal Proceedings: Gaddy appeared in federal court in Newnan on charges of theft from a program receiving federal funds after a complaint was filed on July 3. When interviewed by investigators, Gaddy allegedly admitted to stealing the funds and sending them to her own accounts.

🔎 Between the Lines: The scheme went undetected for over two years despite involving dozens of former employees’ identities, raising questions about financial oversight within the county government.

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

