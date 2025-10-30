A man attacked workers and customers at a convenience store early Thursday morning before a deputy shot him, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

What’s Happening: Deputies say 28-year-old Zachary Aaron Ware died after a Bibb County deputy shot him at the Circle K on Chambers Road, according to the sheriff’s office. The shooting happened just after midnight Thursday.

What’s Important: The deputy responded to reports that a man was forcing his way into the store and attacking the clerk and customers, according to the sheriff’s office. When the deputy arrived, Ware charged at the deputy with a weapon in hand, according to the sheriff’s office. The deputy fired his weapon and hit Ware, the sheriff’s office said.

Between the Lines: No one else was hurt during the incident. Deputies and paramedics tried to help Ware at the scene, but he was declared dead there. The coroner’s office said Ware’s next of kin have been told.

The Big Picture: The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will investigate the shooting. This is standard practice when law enforcement officers shoot someone in Georgia. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Internal Affairs Office will also do its own review of what happened.

The Sources: Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.