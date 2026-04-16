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A single-vehicle crash on I-75 in Crisp County early Tuesday morning led to the discovery of two weapons and the arrest of an 18-year-old.

What’s Happening: Around 3:30 a.m. April 14, Crisp County sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash on I-75 northbound near mile marker 104. At the scene, they found a handgun, two magazines, and ammunition that had been thrown over the median barrier and scattered across the southbound lanes.

What’s Important: The handgun was confirmed stolen out of Florida. A second weapon, found beside the vehicle, was a ghost gun. Ghost guns are assembled from parts bought online and have no serial number, which means they cannot be traced.

The Charge: 18-year-old Dan Cleveland of Macon was charged with theft by receiving stolen property, a felony. The charge means a person knowingly had something in their possession that was stolen.

The Path Forward: No court date or bond information has been released. Cleveland faces a felony conviction if found guilty.