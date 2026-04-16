A single-vehicle crash on I-75 in Crisp County early Tuesday morning led to the discovery of two weapons and the arrest of an 18-year-old.
What’s Happening: Around 3:30 a.m. April 14, Crisp County sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash on I-75 northbound near mile marker 104. At the scene, they found a handgun, two magazines, and ammunition that had been thrown over the median barrier and scattered across the southbound lanes.
What’s Important: The handgun was confirmed stolen out of Florida. A second weapon, found beside the vehicle, was a ghost gun. Ghost guns are assembled from parts bought online and have no serial number, which means they cannot be traced.
The Charge: 18-year-old Dan Cleveland of Macon was charged with theft by receiving stolen property, a felony. The charge means a person knowingly had something in their possession that was stolen.
The Path Forward: No court date or bond information has been released. Cleveland faces a felony conviction if found guilty.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.