A Cherokee County jury found a Canton man guilty of all charges after hearing testimony that he sexually abused two children for years.

What’s Happening: Chandler Reid Cantrell, 25, of Canton, was convicted on October 30 of 12 charges related to child sexual abuse involving two children. The charges included one count of rape, four counts of incest, three counts of aggravated child molestation and four counts of child molestation.

What’s Important: The abuse started when the children were under 10 years old and continued for multiple years, according to testimony. One child told investigators the abuse began in kindergarten. The jury took about four hours to decide Cantrell was guilty of all charges.

Catch Up Quick: The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office started investigating in August 2021 after a woman reported that Cantrell had molested her children. The children took part in separate forensic interviews where they described the sexual assaults. During the trial, which lasted four days from October 27 to 30, prosecutors called six witnesses and showed five pieces of evidence. This included the recorded forensic interviews and an interview with Cantrell by law enforcement.

The Big Picture: Cases involving child sexual abuse often take years to investigate and prosecute. Children who experience trauma may need time before they are ready to disclose what happened to them. Forensic interviews are designed to help children tell their stories in a safe environment while preserving evidence for court. Superior Court Judge Jennifer L Davis will schedule a sentencing hearing at a later date. The Special Victims Unit of the District Attorney’s Office prosecuted the case.

The Sources: Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office.