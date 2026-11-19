A man has been missing since Wednesday evening after he was last seen in Riverdale wearing hospital clothing.

What we know: Clayton Holman was last seen about 5:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 5000 block of Highway 85 in Riverdale. He is 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 170 pounds, has long brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing blue paper scrubs and hospital socks.

If you’ve seen him: Call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550 or dial 911.