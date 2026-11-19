A man has been missing since Wednesday evening after he was last seen in Riverdale wearing hospital clothing.
What we know: Clayton Holman was last seen about 5:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 5000 block of Highway 85 in Riverdale. He is 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 170 pounds, has long brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing blue paper scrubs and hospital socks.
If you’ve seen him: Call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550 or dial 911.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.