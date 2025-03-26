Bomb Threat Forces Evacuation at Georgia Walmart

Authorities evacuated a Forsyth County Walmart Tuesday evening after receiving two threatening phone calls, including a bomb threat that prompted a full sweep of the building.
What We Know: Deputies responded to the Walmart at 5455 Atlanta Highway at 6:00 p.m. on March 25 after the store’s pharmacy received two alarming calls. The first call came at 5:37 p.m. from a woman claiming two men were attempting to shoot her in the parking lot. Six minutes later, the same pharmacy received a second call from a woman stating there was a bomb in the front bathroom.
Store management immediately evacuated all shoppers and employees while alerting the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. Four bomb-sniffing dogs searched the premises thoroughly after everyone was safely outside.
What We Don’t Know: Authorities have not identified the caller or determined if the same woman made both calls.
By The Numbers:
• 2 threatening phone calls received
• 6 minutes between the first and second calls
• 4 bomb-detecting dogs deployed to search the building
• 0 explosive devices found
In Context: False bomb threats cause significant disruption and drain law enforcement resources. Making bomb threats is a felony in Georgia that can result in up to 10 years in prison.
Take Action: Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office tip line.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.