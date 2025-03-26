Bomb Threat Forces Evacuation at Georgia Walmart

Authorities evacuated a Forsyth County Walmart Tuesday evening after receiving two threatening phone calls, including a bomb threat that prompted a full sweep of the building.

What We Know: Deputies responded to the Walmart at 5455 Atlanta Highway at 6:00 p.m. on March 25 after the store’s pharmacy received two alarming calls. The first call came at 5:37 p.m. from a woman claiming two men were attempting to shoot her in the parking lot. Six minutes later, the same pharmacy received a second call from a woman stating there was a bomb in the front bathroom.

Store management immediately evacuated all shoppers and employees while alerting the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. Four bomb-sniffing dogs searched the premises thoroughly after everyone was safely outside.

What We Don’t Know: Authorities have not identified the caller or determined if the same woman made both calls.

By The Numbers:

• 2 threatening phone calls received

• 6 minutes between the first and second calls

• 4 bomb-detecting dogs deployed to search the building

• 0 explosive devices found

In Context: False bomb threats cause significant disruption and drain law enforcement resources. Making bomb threats is a felony in Georgia that can result in up to 10 years in prison.

Take Action: Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office tip line.