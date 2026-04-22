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Atlanta police arrested 40 people at a downtown warehouse pop-up event on April 18 after a search turned up more than 1,600 pounds of drugs, 15 guns, and nearly $33,000 in cash.

What’s Happening: Officers served a search warrant at 275 Ted Turner Drive SW, a roughly 69,000-square-foot warehouse. The operation, called “Operation No Smoke,” started after an anonymous tip led to an investigation of the location.

By the Numbers: When officers arrived, more than 70 people were inside. The event had more than 1,400 registered attendees and was open to walk-ins as well. Inside, officers found:

1,220 pounds of raw marijuana

391 pounds of THC edibles, food or drink products containing marijuana

29 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, a controlled substance commonly called “magic mushrooms”

15 firearms, two of which belonged to security guards at the event

$32,329 in cash

9 vehicles

The Path Forward: All 40 people arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Atlanta police have not publicly detailed the specific charges each person faces.