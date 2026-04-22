Atlanta, Ga USA 06 07 20: Downtown Atlanta Georgia Atlanta Police car close up side door
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Atlanta police arrested 40 people at a downtown warehouse pop-up event on April 18 after a search turned up more than 1,600 pounds of drugs, 15 guns, and nearly $33,000 in cash.

What’s Happening: Officers served a search warrant at 275 Ted Turner Drive SW, a roughly 69,000-square-foot warehouse. The operation, called “Operation No Smoke,” started after an anonymous tip led to an investigation of the location.

By the Numbers: When officers arrived, more than 70 people were inside. The event had more than 1,400 registered attendees and was open to walk-ins as well. Inside, officers found:

  • 1,220 pounds of raw marijuana
  • 391 pounds of THC edibles, food or drink products containing marijuana
  • 29 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, a controlled substance commonly called “magic mushrooms”
  • 15 firearms, two of which belonged to security guards at the event
  • $32,329 in cash
  • 9 vehicles

The Path Forward: All 40 people arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Atlanta police have not publicly detailed the specific charges each person faces.

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B.T. Clark
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B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.

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