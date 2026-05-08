Albany police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed in the 600 block of Bobbitt Drive, according to the Albany Police Department.
What Happened
The shooting happened at about 10:45 p.m. A 45-year-old man died from his injuries, police said. No additional details about the circumstances of the shooting have been released.
Investigation Ongoing
Police say updates will be provided as new information becomes available. The Albany Police Department has not announced any arrests or identified a suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100, Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-8477, or submit a tip through the Albany Police Department app.
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B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.