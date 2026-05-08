Albany police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed in the 600 block of Bobbitt Drive, according to the Albany Police Department.

What Happened

The shooting happened at about 10:45 p.m. A 45-year-old man died from his injuries, police said. No additional details about the circumstances of the shooting have been released.

Investigation Ongoing

Police say updates will be provided as new information becomes available. The Albany Police Department has not announced any arrests or identified a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100, Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-8477, or submit a tip through the Albany Police Department app.