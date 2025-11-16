A 3-year-old child was shot early Sunday morning during what appears to be a fight between two groups in downtown Augusta.

What’s Happening: Richmond County deputies heard gunshots near 10th Street between Broad and Ellis Street around 2:28 a.m. and rushed to the scene, according to the Richmond Sheriff’s Office. Deputies found the wounded child with their mother at 9th and Greene Street and took the child to Wellstar Medical Center for treatment.

What’s Important: Three people were detained at the scene after deputies saw several individuals running from the area where shots were fired. The shooting happened in front of Tacocats on the 200 block of 10th Street, where two groups were fighting when someone opened fire, according to Lt. Kelly with the sheriff’s office.

Between the Lines: Deputies working a downtown assignment were close enough to hear the gunshots and respond quickly. This allowed them to detain potential suspects before they could leave the area. The sheriff’s office has not released information about the child’s condition or whether charges have been filed.

The Sources: Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.