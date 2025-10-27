A teenager is in custody after police say he broke into three cars in Macon overnight.

What’s Happening: A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office sergeant arrested a 14-year-old boy on Wesleyan Drive after finding him hiding on a porch.

What’s Important: Police say they found a backpack on the teen with gun magazines, bullets and ninja weapons. The boy was taken to the Regional Youth Detention Center.

Between the Lines: The report says the teenager did not cooperate with police during the arrest. Three vehicles were broken into during the incident.

The Sources: Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.