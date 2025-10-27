A teenager is in custody after police say he broke into three cars in Macon overnight.
What’s Happening: A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office sergeant arrested a 14-year-old boy on Wesleyan Drive after finding him hiding on a porch.
What’s Important: Police say they found a backpack on the teen with gun magazines, bullets and ninja weapons. The boy was taken to the Regional Youth Detention Center.
Between the Lines: The report says the teenager did not cooperate with police during the arrest. Three vehicles were broken into during the incident.
The Sources: Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.