At last — some good news from Washington.

This week, the federal government approved more than a hundred billion dollars for ICE.

And I say: thank God.

Because it’s July in Georgia — which means the air is thick enough to chew, the dashboard is hot enough to bake biscuits, and my shirts have surrendered.

My icemaker broke somewhere around Juneteenth. Since then, I’ve been chilling drinks with frozen blueberries and moral support. The dog refuses to go outside. I’m seriously considering moving into the produce cooler at Publix.

So when I heard Uncle Sam was throwing serious money at ICE, I figured — finally, somebody gets it.

Maybe they’re building a national freezer. Maybe it’s bags of crushed ice on every corner. Honestly, I don’t care. I’ll take it cubed, crushed, block or shaved. Drop it from planes if you have to. Just cool us down.

We’ve got schools melting, sidewalks sweating, and potholes you can cook grits in.

So yes — I’m thrilled about the news.

One hundred billion dollars. For ICE.

What’s that you say?

The money is going to immigration enforcement? It isn’t the kind of ice you put in sweet tea?

Aw, Hell. Actually, come to think of it, Hell might be a few degrees cooler than Macon right now.