Suspects arrested in killing of Georgia 8-year-old

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office and the Houston County District Attorney’s Office arrested four suspects in the killing of 8 year old Jerrmarion Pachino Cherry.

The suspects were taken into custody today after an investigation by the agencies involved.

Three suspects were arrested in Houston County while another suspect was taken into custody in White County.

These suspects are identified as:

Bryce Michael Crosby, 20 years of age, of Kathleen

Lenny Victor Gupton Jr., 19 years of age, of Warner Robins

Ricky Aubry McChargue, 21 years of age, of Warner Robins

Savannah McGahee, 17 years of age, of Warner Robins

These suspects are currently in custody charged with Murder. They are being held without bond.

A fifth suspect has been identified and more charges are forthcoming. This investigation continues and no further details will be released at this time.

According to WMAZ, Cherry was killed during a drive-by shooting while sitting in a car waiting to leave a house.

This investigation was assisted by the Warner Robins Police Department, the White County Sheriff’s Office, and the Georgia Department of Community Supervision.

Reminder: Crime stories contain only charges and information from police reports. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.